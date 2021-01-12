Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
558
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2213
Core i5 11400H +72%
3812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1391
Core i5 11400H +1%
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4821
Core i5 11400H +4%
5004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
