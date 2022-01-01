Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 1145G7 VS Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 1145G7 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 11370H Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 5-months later

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7 Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i5 1145G7

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 12, 2021 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H35 Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i7-11370H i5-1145G7 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30-33x 11-26x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 28-35 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 768 640 TMUs 48 40 ROPs 24 20 Execution Units 96 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11370H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 1145G7 1.41 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16