Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 1145G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5723
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +8%
3060
2838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +18%
12294
10433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +6%
1438
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +8%
4891
4549
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|11-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
