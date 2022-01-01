Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i5 11500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 11500

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i5 11500

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5723
Core i5 11500 +73%
9899
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
12294
Core i5 11500 +44%
17757
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
4891
Core i5 11500 +50%
7313
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11370H i5-11500
Socket BGA-1449 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

