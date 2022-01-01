Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 11500
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +2%
1533
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5723
Core i5 11500 +73%
9899
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3060
Core i5 11500 +3%
3160
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12294
Core i5 11500 +44%
17757
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1438
Core i5 11500 +7%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4891
Core i5 11500 +50%
7313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-11500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
