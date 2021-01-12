Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 11500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +3%
1533
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5725
Core i5 11500H +69%
9662
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3149
Core i5 11500H +2%
3222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12541
Core i5 11500H +42%
17839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
Core i5 11500H +2%
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4895
Core i5 11500H +47%
7212
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1