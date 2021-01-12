Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 1155G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-11370H i7-1155G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i7 11370H?
