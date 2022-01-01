Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i5 12450H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 12450H

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
Intel Core i5 12450H
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i5 12450H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12450H and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12450H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1426 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
12294
Core i5 12450H +62%
19964
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i5 12450H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-11370H i5-12450H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 12
Execution Units 96 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 12450H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

