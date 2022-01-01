Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i5 12500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 12500

Intel Core i7 11370H
VS
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i5 12500

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1426 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
1533
Core i5 12500 +18%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
5723
Core i5 12500 +128%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
3060
Core i5 12500 +24%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
12294
Core i5 12500 +65%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H
1438
Core i5 12500 +23%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H
4891
Core i5 12500 +80%
8824
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-11370H i5-12500
Socket BGA-1449 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-33x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11370H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

