Intel Core i7 11370H vs i5 12500
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1426 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1533
Core i5 12500 +18%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5723
Core i5 12500 +128%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3060
Core i5 12500 +24%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12294
Core i5 12500 +65%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1438
Core i5 12500 +23%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4891
Core i5 12500 +80%
8824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i5-12500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-33x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
