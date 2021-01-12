Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11370H or Core i5 8265U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8265U and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 940 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +80%
5634
Core i5 8265U
3134

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i5 8265U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 August 28, 2018
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-11370H i5-8265U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i5 8265U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8265U or i7 11370H?
