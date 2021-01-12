Intel Core i7 11370H vs i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1030 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2420
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +52%
1558
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +70%
5634
3313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
