We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1060NG7 and 11370H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 1156 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 10 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11370H and i7 1060NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Ice Lake Y
Model number i7-11370H i7-1060NG7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11370H official page Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1060NG7 or i7 11370H?
