Intel Core i7 11370H vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 1156 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 10 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1614
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1933
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6354
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +28%
1497
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +54%
4996
3238
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
