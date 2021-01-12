Intel Core i7 11370H vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1175 points
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11370H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2562
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10539
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +34%
1558
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11370H +29%
5634
4366
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1