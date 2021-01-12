Intel Core i7 11370H vs i7 10870H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11370H with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +9%
525
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2219
Core i7 10870H +67%
3695
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +17%
3262
2797
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13109
Core i7 10870H +20%
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11370H +7%
1376
1286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4762
Core i7 10870H +64%
7805
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11370H
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4