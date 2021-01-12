Intel Core i7 11375H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1536 vs 1080 points
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +35%
1549
1144
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +13%
6659
5904
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +28%
3143
2458
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +13%
12590
11097
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +42%
1526
1077
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +19%
5232
4386
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11375H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
