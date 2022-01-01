Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11375H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 11375H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1496 vs 1094 points
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +35%
1590
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +26%
3102
Ryzen 5 5500U
2464
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
12429
Ryzen 5 5500U +7%
13304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +37%
1505
Ryzen 5 5500U
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11375H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Lucienne
Model number i7-11375H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-30x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11375H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11375H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

