Intel Core i7 11375H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +8%
610
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2593
Ryzen 7 5800H +83%
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3126
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +1%
1499
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5321
Ryzen 7 5800H +51%
8058
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11375H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-30x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
