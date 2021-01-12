Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11375H or Ryzen 9 4900H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11375H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

Intel Core i7 11375H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
Intel Core i7 11375H
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900H and 11375H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1536 vs 1207 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +21%
1549
Ryzen 9 4900H
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
6659
Ryzen 9 4900H +69%
11282
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +17%
3143
Ryzen 9 4900H
2694
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
12590
Ryzen 9 4900H +50%
18834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +28%
1526
Ryzen 9 4900H
1191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
5232
Ryzen 9 4900H +36%
7138

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11375H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 2
Model number i7-11375H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-30x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11375H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 4900H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11375H official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i7 11375H?
