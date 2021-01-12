Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11375H or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11375H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i7 11375H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i7 11375H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 11375H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
6659
Ryzen 9 5900HX +102%
13419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
12590
Ryzen 9 5900HX +82%
22955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11375H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Zen 3
Model number i7-11375H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-30x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11375H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11375H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11375H or Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 11375H or Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Core i7 11375H or Core i7 1165G7
4. Core i7 11375H or Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Core i7 11375H or Core i7 11800H
6. Ryzen 9 5900HX or Core i7 10750H
7. Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 3700X
8. Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 5800X
9. Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 5800H
10. Ryzen 9 5900HX or Core i7 11370H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 11375H?
EnglishРусский