We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11375H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 14 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1511 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +4%
1591
Apple M1
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
6715
Apple M1 +16%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H
3105
Apple M1 +22%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
12374
Apple M1 +20%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H
1518
Apple M1 +15%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H
5272
Apple M1 +89%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11375H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 12, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-11375H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30-30x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11375H
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11375H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 11375H?
