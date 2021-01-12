Intel Core i7 11375H vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1536 vs 1146 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +39%
1549
1114
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +37%
6659
4851
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +19%
3143
2637
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +44%
12590
8722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +34%
1526
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +32%
5232
3958
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11375H
|i5-10300H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
