Intel Core i7 11375H vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1511 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1591
Core i5 12500H +8%
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6715
Core i5 12500H +120%
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3105
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1518
Core i5 12500H +10%
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5272
Core i5 12500H +99%
10513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11375H
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
