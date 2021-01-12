Intel Core i7 11375H vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1536 vs 1235 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11375H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +35%
1549
1149
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +51%
6659
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +29%
3143
2436
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +45%
12590
8678
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +26%
1526
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +27%
5232
4127
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-11375H
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30-30x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
