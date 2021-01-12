Intel Core i7 11375H vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1476 vs 1174 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +25%
610
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2593
Core i7 10750H +6%
2747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2759
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12574
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11375H +26%
1499
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5321
Core i7 10750H +7%
5691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H35
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11375H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30-30x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
