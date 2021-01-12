Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11375H or Core i7 10850H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H with 4-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850H and 11375H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1536 vs 1254 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11375H +4%
12590
Core i7 10850H
12121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11375H and i7 10850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Comet Lake
Model number i7-11375H i7-10850H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics 96EU UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30-30x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 28-35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11375H +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 10850H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11375H official page Intel Core i7 10850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 11375H?
