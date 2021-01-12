Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11375H or Core i7 11370H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11375H vs i7 11370H

Intel Core i7 11375H
VS
Intel Core i7 11370H
Intel Core i7 11375H
Intel Core i7 11370H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0-3.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11375H against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11370H and 11375H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11375H and i7 11370H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H35 Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-11375H i7-11370H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0-3.3 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11375H official page Intel Core i7 11370H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0

