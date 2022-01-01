Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11390H or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11390H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Intel Core i7 11390H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Intel Core i7 11390H
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H (laptop) against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 11390H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H +12%
10876
Ryzen 3 5425U
9733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake-H35 Barcelo
Model number i7-11390H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29-34x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i7 11390H?
