We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700U and 11390H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 85% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 808 points
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H +41%
4124
Ryzen 7 3700U
2921

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen+
Model number i7-11390H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29-34x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 28-35 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon Vega 10
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 10
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11390H +2%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700U
1.664 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

