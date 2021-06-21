Intel Core i7 11390H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 881 points
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
918
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4092
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +69%
1502
890
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H +20%
4124
3438
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
