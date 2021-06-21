Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11390H or Ryzen 7 5800HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 11390H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1358 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-11390H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29-34x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

