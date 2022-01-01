Intel Core i7 11390H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 25 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3041
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10876
Ryzen 7 5825U +64%
17794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +5%
1584
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5146
Ryzen 7 5825U +37%
7052
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake-H35
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
