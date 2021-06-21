Intel Core i7 11390H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1179 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1262
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19780
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +27%
1502
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4124
Ryzen 9 4900HS +83%
7531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
