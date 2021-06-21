Intel Core i7 11390H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
52
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 14 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Apple M1 +8%
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5433
Apple M1 +43%
7790
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
