Intel Core i7 11390H vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1027 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1068
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2275
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +46%
1502
1030
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H +24%
4124
3339
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|8-22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
