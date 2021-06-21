Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11390H or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11390H vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i7 11390H
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 11390H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1105 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 21, 2021 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-11390H i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29-34x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1035G1
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

