Intel Core i7 11390H vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1105 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1098
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2365
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7944
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +33%
1502
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H +27%
4124
3235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1