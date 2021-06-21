Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11390H or Core i5 11260H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11390H vs i5 11260H

Intel Core i7 11390H
VS
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i5 11260H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H with 4-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 11390H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 21, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11390H i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29-34x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11390H +342%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 1165G7
2. Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 1185G7
3. Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 11800H
4. Intel Core i7 11390H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
5. Intel Core i7 11390H vs i5 11400H
6. Intel Core i5 11260H vs i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i5 11260H vs i5 10300H
8. Intel Core i5 11260H vs i7 11800H
9. Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
10. Intel Core i5 11260H vs i7 11370H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11260H or i7 11390H?
EnglishРусский