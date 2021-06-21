Intel Core i7 11390H vs i5 1130G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1130G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1273 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1230
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2596
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10666
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +16%
1502
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4124
Core i5 1130G7 +9%
4497
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|0.8-1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|8-18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
