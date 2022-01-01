Intel Core i7 11390H vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1611
Core i5 12500H +7%
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6418
Core i5 12500H +130%
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10876
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1584
Core i5 12500H +5%
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5146
Core i5 12500H +104%
10513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake-H35
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
