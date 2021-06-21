Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11390H or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 1065G7

Intel Core i7 11390H
VS
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i7 1065G7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 11390H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1185 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 15 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 21, 2021 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-11390H i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 29-34x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11390H vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. Intel Core i7 11390H vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
3. Intel Core i7 11390H vs Intel Core i7 11800H
4. Intel Core i7 11390H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
5. Intel Core i7 11390H vs Intel Core i5 11400H
6. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
8. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
9. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
10. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 10210U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 11390H?
EnglishРусский