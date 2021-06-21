Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1267 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1256
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +18%
1502
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4124
Core i7 1068NG7 +15%
4748
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Ice Lake U
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1344
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
