Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1199 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1180
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12529
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +25%
1502
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4124
Core i7 10750H +44%
5956
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
