Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 11370H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1484 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5725
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3149
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12541
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +9%
1631
1498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H +11%
5433
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 21, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-11390H
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29-34x
|30-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-35 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
