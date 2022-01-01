Intel Core i7 11390H vs i7 11375H VS Intel Core i7 11390H Intel Core i7 11375H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11375H and 11390H Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H Newer - released 5-months later

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and i7 11375H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 21, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake-H35 Tiger Lake H35 Model number i7-11390H i7-11375H Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics 96EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 29-34x 30-30x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 28-35 W 28-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1350 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 24 24 Execution Units 96 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11390H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i7 11375H 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page Intel Core i7 11375H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16