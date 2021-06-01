Intel Core i7 11600H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11600H +11%
1518
1372
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9581
Ryzen 5 5600H +6%
10115
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3010
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17664
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6261
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
