Intel Core i7 11600H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i7 11600H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i7 11600H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 11600H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11600H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11600H +10%
1518
Ryzen 5 5600U
1386
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11600H +25%
9581
Ryzen 5 5600U
7635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11600H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 1, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i7-11600H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-29x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11600H
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U +141%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i7 11600H?
