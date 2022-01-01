We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.