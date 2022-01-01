Intel Core i7 11600H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Ryzen 9 6900HS +7%
1598
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10468
Ryzen 9 6900HS +11%
11647
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3191
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15969
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1474
Ryzen 9 6900HS +6%
1564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5865
Ryzen 9 6900HS +62%
9511
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake-H45
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
