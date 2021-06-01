Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11600H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11600H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 11600H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 11600H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11600H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 11600H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11600H +22%
9581
Apple M1
7832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11600H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released June 1, 2021 November 20, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-11600H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25-29x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 320K (per core)
L2 Cache - 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11600H
0.46 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +465%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Core i7 11600H
2. Core i5 11500H vs Core i7 11600H
3. Core i7 1065G7 vs Apple M1
4. Core i5 10300H vs Apple M1
5. Core i5 1135G7 vs Apple M1
6. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Apple M1
7. Core i5 8250U vs Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 11600H?
EnglishРусский