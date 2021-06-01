Intel Core i7 11600H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 11600H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1518
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11600H +22%
9581
7832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15458
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7790
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1