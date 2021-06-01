Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11600H or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11600H vs i5 11400H

Intel Core i7 11600H
VS
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i7 11600H
Intel Core i5 11400H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 11600H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11600H and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 1, 2021 May 11, 2021
Launch price 395 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-11600H i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5-2.9 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-29x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11600H
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11600H official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11600H or i7 11800H
2. Intel Core i7 11600H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
3. Intel Core i5 11400H or i7 10750H
4. Intel Core i5 11400H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Intel Core i5 11400H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
6. Intel Core i5 11400H or i7 11370H
7. Intel Core i5 11400H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i7 11600H?
EnglishРусский