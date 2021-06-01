Intel Core i7 11600H vs i5 11500H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11600H +2%
1518
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9581
Core i5 11500H +1%
9662
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7212
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
