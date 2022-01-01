Intel Core i7 11600H vs i5 12450H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3191
Core i5 12450H +13%
3607
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15969
Core i5 12450H +23%
19693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1474
Core i5 12450H +9%
1607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5865
Core i5 12450H +47%
8647
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake-H45
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|i5-12450H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|32
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
