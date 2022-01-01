Intel Core i7 11600H vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-2.9 GHz Intel Core i7 11600H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1676 vs 1478 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3195
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15964
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1467
Core i5 12500H +14%
1675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5877
Core i5 12500H +69%
9943
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|June 1, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake-H45
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11600H
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5-2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25-29x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11600H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
